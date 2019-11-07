Sawyer Hendrickson — the Ludington 10-year-old with a big heart for helping the military — on Tuesday mailed 1,021 Christmas stockings stuffed with goodies as the first batch she’s sending to U.S. military bases around the world.
The Christmas stockings for troops is an annual program of Miss Sawyer’s Kids with a Cause, Hendrickson’s nonprofit organization for supporting the military and veterans.
Last year, Hendrickson sent a total of 5,588 Christmas stockings, but her goal for this year is 10,000 stockings, she said.
“The reason why we do this is to give our troops some holiday cheer,” Hendrickson told the Daily News.
The Christmas stockings are given to American troops who can’t make it home for the holidays.
For more information and to make donations to the cause, visit www.misssawyer.com.
