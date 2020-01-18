Today

Periods of snow this morning will transition to a wintry mix for the afternoon. High near 35F. SSE winds shifting to W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected.

Tonight

Intermittent snow showers. Gusty winds early. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around in the morning. High 27F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.