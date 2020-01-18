SCOTTVILLE — The City of Scottville will consider extending its relationship with City Attorney Tracy Thompson for another year during the city commission’s meeting at 5 p.m. Monday at the city hall building.
Thompson stated in a letter to City Manager Courtney Magaluk that, though the Scottville charter does not explicitly require the city to enter into a formal contract with its attorney, he believes it’s important to state his rates clearly on a year-to-year basis so the relationship can be re-evaluated by city officials.
Thompson’s $4,000 retainer remains unchanged, and will be paid in $1,000 intervals.
Refuse bag rate change
Commissioners will also consider a resolution to authorize rate increases for the city’s refuse bags, currently sold at city hall and at the Wesco on the corner of Broadway Avenue and Main Street.
