The Ludington City Council on Monday heard an update from City Manager Mitch Foster on some ongoing infrastructure concerns caused by the high water level of Lake Michigan and what Ludington hopes to do about them.
“Waterfront issues continue to plague us, and we’re not the only ones,” Foster told the council, explaining that other shoreline communities around the Great Lakes are facing problems too.
He said the city will be assembling a committee to create a plan for waterfront hazard mitigation, which is expected to be an eight-month process to gather ideas and feedback from the community.
