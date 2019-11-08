Temperatures hovering around freezing and mixed precipitation in Mason County could result in slippery roads this weekend and into early next week, said Andrea Honor, meteorologist for the National Weather Service station in Grand Rapids.
“You’ll see (rain) showers, mainly during the weekend, with those temperatures hovering around freezing and above Saturday and Sunday, and then we’ll see that switch to snow as it cools down,” Honor said, adding that it could result in hazardous travel conditions.
To read the full story, check out the print or E-edition of Friday's Ludington Daily News.