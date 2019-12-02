“Common Threads,” a fiber art exhibit, is currently on display in the Ludington Area Center for the Arts main gallery. The exhibit will remain on display throughout the month of December.
The “Common Threads” exhibit features a wide range of fiber creations by more than 20 area artists, many of whom have never exhibited at the arts center.
The “Common Threads” exhibit includes quilts, wall hangings, 3D birds, a camp site instillation, towels and more.
In celebration of the exhibit, LACA will host a public artist reception Friday, Dec. 7 from 5 to 8 p.m. The reception is an opportunity for community members to view the exhibit and also mingle with the many creative artists who are displaying their work.
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is at 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington and is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from noon to 3 p.m. Saturdays.