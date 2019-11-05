The Advisory Board of the Community Foundation for Mason County recently approved grant awards to a variety of organizations in support of projects throughout the area.
A total of $39,960 was awarded from unrestricted and field of interest Funds through the competitive application process, overseen by volunteer committees.
“We are so pleased to be able to make these grants,” said Andrea Large, foundation executive director. “Our grants connect our donors and nonprofits around a common desire to build a stronger community.”
Some of the highlighted programs that received grants include:
•Pere Marquette Memorial Association received a grant of $12,760 for restoration of Father Marquette’s original burial site;
•Sandcastles Children’s Museum received $5,000 to help create a new permanent exhibit and family programming about Lake Michigan water safety;
•Mason County Eastern School’s H2Hand Backpack Program will use a grant of $2,500 from the Frank and Delores Valenta Fund to bridge the weekend “hunger gap” for 20 Mason County Eastern students;
•Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce was awarded $2,000 to provide scholarship assistance for applicants to the Leadership Mason County program;
•City of Scottville was awarded $2,000 to help create a community-focused mission for the revitalization of downtown Scottville.
The community foundation’s Youth Advisory Council also recently awarded $2,940 in support of teacher mini-grants.
Whether it’s a new idea or a little extra funds needed to make lesson plans great, the teacher mini-grants are made available annually to help Mason County public and private school teachers in their classrooms.
“The process of grant making means a lot to all of the members of the Youth Advisory Council,” said Kendall Biggs, the council president. “We think it’s great that these grants can give teachers the opportunity to help implement goals unique to various subjects and grades.”
This year’s teacher mini-grants include support for: a classroom library, anti-bullying books and special programming, sensory items for a special education room, peer-to-peer program expansion and a small group reading intervention program.
The Youth Advisory Council is made up of 25 student representatives from Mason County schools. The council involves young people in solving real problems affecting their communities and peers. The council members help set policy and guide distribution of $15,000 a year in grants to promising youth-related projects in Mason County.
A complete list of fall 2019 grant awards is available on the website at www.mason-foundation.org/grants/past-grant-awards.
Grant applications are accepted twice each year — once in the spring and again in the fall. Nonprofit organizations interested in seeking grant support from the community foundation are encouraged visit www.mason-foundation.org/grants for additional information about the process.