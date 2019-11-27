The Community Foundation for Oceana County (CFOC) again is inviting area nonprofits to share what projects and purchases they need financial help with.
“This is the sixth year we’ve posted these wish lists, and the enthusiasm keeps going up,” according to CFOC Executive Director Tammy Carey. “Nonprofits need the help more than ever, and these wishes help to cover those extra items beyond their strapped budgets. Last year, we had over 20 wishes met, often by folks — and even employee groups — looking for holiday giving ideas. It’s exciting to see this platform catch the interest of so many. I’ve received calls already from folks wanting to help out and the lists were just posted to our web site this week,”
More than 89 “wishes” were submitted by nonprofits, and they can be found at www.oceana- foundation.org/community-wish-lists. The list is divided into wishes that cost less than $500, from $500 to $1,500, and more than $1,500.
Wish list ideas span the county geographically and across different needs. Donors can support a wish for their town, school or favorite nonprofit or cause.
“There’s likely a wish that’s just perfect for you,” Carey stated in a press release. “One area resident told us that it reminds her of her childhood, and going through the Sears Roebuck catalog in kind of a reverse Christmas list.”
The CFOC encourages the greater community to check out the posted wish lists and then contact the nonprofit directly to support a wish, Carey stated. People who have an advised fund in the foundation can make a grant directly from their fund to support one or more wishes.
The Foundation envisions an Oceana County where everyone has access to resources to thrive. It receives and manages contributions from donors and organizations and provided $827,427 in grants and scholarships in 2018. For more information about granting a wish, establishing a fund at the CFOC or otherwise supporting it, call Carey at 231-869-3377, visit www.oceana-foundation.org, or check out www.facebook.com/oceanafoundation.