Community leaders and professionals from throughout the state took to the streets of downtown Ludington Tuesday to learn from one another — and from Ludington business owners — about how to foster economic development in their hometowns during the first day of the Connecting Entrepreneurial Communities (CEC) Conference.
The annual conference is held in a different city, normally in rural communities, in the fall of each year, and is hosted by Michigan State University Extension in cooperation with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) and, this year, with the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce.
The driving rain and thunder didn’t prevent conference attendees from going to breakout sessions at businesses throughout the city, including Ludington Bay Brewing Co., Q Smokehose, All Occasions, HumaniTea, Jamesport Brewing Company and Book Mark, among others.
