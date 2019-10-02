Community leaders and professionals from throughout the state took to the streets of downtown Ludington Tuesday to learn from one another — and from Ludington business owners — about how to foster economic development in their hometowns during the first day of the Connecting Entrepreneurial Communities (CEC) Conference.
The annual conference is held in a different city, normally in rural communities, in the fall of each year, and is hosted by Michigan State University Extension in cooperation with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) and, this year, with the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce.
The driving rain and thunder didn’t prevent conference attendees from going to breakout sessions at businesses throughout the city, including Ludington Bay Brewing Co., Q Smokehose, All Occasions, HumaniTea, Jamesport Brewing Company and Book Mark, among others.
Brandy Miller, president and CEO of the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce, said she’s thrilled that Ludington has been the location of this year’s CEC conference, and said the conference has been a boon for the downtown area.
“We are really excited to have Michigan State University Extension’s Connecting Entrepreneurial Communities Conference here in Ludington,” Miller told the Daily News. “This has been almost a year in the making and the local planning team is excited to share great stories and examples of the Ludington community with attendees of the conference. Attendees of the conference (are) hosted in many of our downtown businesses for their breakout sessions, which is very unique.”
Read the full story in Wednesday's Ludington Daily News print or e-Editions.