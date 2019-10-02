Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GRAND RAPIDS HAS EXTENDED THE * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... NEWAYGO COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL MICHIGAN... ISABELLA COUNTY IN CENTRAL MICHIGAN... CLARE COUNTY IN CENTRAL MICHIGAN... OSCEOLA COUNTY IN CENTRAL MICHIGAN... LAKE COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL MICHIGAN... MASON COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL MICHIGAN... OCEANA COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL MICHIGAN... MECOSTA COUNTY IN CENTRAL MICHIGAN... * UNTIL 400 PM EDT. * AT 1107 AM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR AND AUTOMATED RAIN GAUGES INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS. THIS WILL CAUSE MINOR FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. GENERALLY 2 TO 4 INCHES OF RAIN HAS FALL SINCE TUESDAY. LOCALLY MORE FELL ACROSS PORTIONS OF NEWAYGO COUNTY WHERE SOME TOTALS WERE NEAR 5 INCHES. THIS HAS RESULTED IN MAINLY NUISANCE FLOODING OF SMALL STREAMS AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS THAT WILL LIKELY LINGER THROUGH THE AFTERNOON. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF LESS THAN A HALF INCH IS EXPECTED OVER THE AREA THROUGH TONIGHT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. A FLOOD ADVISORY MEANS RIVER OR STREAM FLOWS ARE ELEVATED, OR PONDING OF WATER IN URBAN OR OTHER AREAS IS OCCURRING OR IS IMMINENT. &&