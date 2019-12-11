BALDWIN — Fourth and fifth graders from Baldwin Elementary will be presenting at Ludington Area Center for the Arts (LACA) Saturday as part of the We’ll Be Home for the Holidays celebration from 7 to 9 p.m. in their newly donated uniforms.
Choir teacher Julie Sherlock has been teaching music at the school for 13 years and last year was the first year her students performed at LACA.
This year, the community came together to help purchase uniforms for the 43 students.
“First we got a check for $250 from the community, then LACA for $200, and then more money,” Sherlock said.
Dave Diephouse, owner of Q Smokehouse offered to raise money from tips to donate to the uniforms and $1,500 was raised, according to Sherlock.
The community donated $5,000 to the students to help purchase uniforms.
