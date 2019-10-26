During a special meeting Thursday evening, the Ludington City Council approved renewing the funding plan for the Ludington Downtown Development Authority (DDA) for the next 15 years.
The city council voted to renew a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) plan, to continue to capture the current rate of 12 percent of the available tax increment revenue from downtown property owners until Oct. 25, 2034.
For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.