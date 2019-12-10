The Ludington City Council Monday approved the 2020 water and sewer rates, which include increases of 7.5 percent overall for drinking water and closer to 2 percent for sewer services.
These rate increases are expected to cause the average water user to see an increase of $5.40 per billing quarter and to generate an additional $250,000 in city revenue, according to City Manager Mitch Foster.
