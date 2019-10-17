The Ludington City Council on Monday talked again about the proposed plan to cull the deer population within the city limits.
The discussion came as Councilor Dave Bourgette provided an update to the council about the recent public safety and utilities committee meeting, which was held on Oct. 2.
“We’ve had numerous complaints within the city in regards to the number of deer within the city limits, so the (committee) is looking at options of doing a deer culling,” Bourgette said, adding later, “Even though this might be a sensitive subject for some, it would be a benefit for others to reduce property destruction, reduce auto accidents and also help supply local food banks with food.”
The proposed cull would remove 30 deer per year from the city, which, according to Bourgette, is a number based on the findings of teacher Mark Willis’ Ludington High School class’ ongoing biology project that has studied the Ludington deer herd since 2017.
