The proposed 2020 water and sewer rates will be considered for adoption by the Ludington City Council at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Ludington City Hall.
The new rates include proposed increases of 7.5 percent overall for drinking water and closer to 2 percent for sewer services.
“On average, these rate increases will cause the average water user to see an increase of water prices by $5.40 per billing quarter. As this revenue increases, it will allow the city to make investments in our water infrastructure, which will be felt by all ratepayers,” City Manager Mitch Foster stated in a memo to council.
The water readiness-to-serve charge, which is fixed based on the size of the user’s water meter, is proposed rise in 2020 from the current $7.95 to $9.75 per quarter for the typical household. The water commodity rate, which is based on user consumption by volume, would increase from $2.05 to $2.15 per 100 cubic feet of water.
The fixed quarterly charge for the city’s sanitary sewer is proposed to increase by about 2 percent overall. The commodity charge would rise from the current rate of $3.05 to the proposed rate of $3.11 per 100 cubic feet of sewage water.
