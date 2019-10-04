Enrollment numbers are in for area schools following Wednesday’s fall count.
For most Mason County schools, enrollment was down compared to fall 2018. The Ludington Area School District was an exception.
School districts throughout the state had to make enrollment estimates when preparing budgets for the year, in anticipation of the approval of the fiscal year 2020 budget. That budget — which was signed on Monday by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer — included an increase of $240 per-pupil to the base foundation allowance that applies to most school districts in Mason County.
The foundation allowance was previously $7,871 per pupil; now it’s $8,111, and many school officials in the area are happy about the additional funds.
Fall count is an important factor in determining the funding for public schools, as the state requires all public school districts to count their students twice each year — once in October and once February. From those numbers, a blended count is established to determine funding amounts.
The annual fall rate accounts for 90 percent of the blended count, while the winter figure accounts for 10 percent.
Read the full story in Friday's Ludington Daily News print or e-Edition.