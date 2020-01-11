The Mason County Board of Commissioners will be vote for a new chairperson, set its meeting dates for 2020 and hear a report from the Western Michigan Fair Association at its next regular meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Mason County Courthouse.
The board elects a chair and vice chair to serve for a one-year term each January. Janet Andersen is in her first year as chair of the county board, as is Steve Hull as vice chair.
For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.