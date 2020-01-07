The Mason County Drain Office and the Mason County Zoning Offices located at 102 E. Fifth St., Scottville, are without power and phone services at this time as a result of outages throughout the region. However, both offices remain open to the public, according to Mason County Clerk Cheryl Kelly.
County drain, zoning offices remain open despite power outage
- Riley Kelley
-
- Updated
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Ludington, MI
Right Now
- Humidity: 52%
- Feels Like: 27°
- Heat Index: 37°
- Wind: 17 mph
- Wind Chill: 27°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 08:20:20 AM
- Sunset: 05:23:48 PM
- Dew Point: 21°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 18F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Tonight
Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 18F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Tomorrow
Mainly cloudy with snow showers around in the morning. High 21F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Weather Alert
...LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...MINOR BEACH EROSION AND LAKESHORE FLOODING EXPECTED. * WHERE...MASON, OCEANA, OTTAWA, ALLEGAN, VAN BUREN AND MUSKEGON COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM EST WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...PARKING LOTS AND ROADS ALONG THE IMMEDIATE LAKESHORE WILL EXPERIENCE MINOR FLOODING. MINOR EROSION OF BEACHES AND SAND DUNES IS EXPECTED. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...WAVES OF 6 TO 10 FEET ARE EXPECTED, WITH THE HIGHEST WAVES SOUTH OF WHITEHALL. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY INDICATES THAT ONSHORE WINDS WILL GENERATE FLOODING OF LOW AREAS ALONG THE LAKESHORE. SOME MINOR BEACH AND DUNE EROSION IS ALSO LIKELY. &&
Next 12 Hours
Wind: W @ 20mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 49%
Wind Chill: 27°
Heat Index: 37°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 20mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 49%
Wind Chill: 25°
Heat Index: 36°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 21mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 50%
Wind Chill: 23°
Heat Index: 34°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 21mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 51%
Wind Chill: 21°
Heat Index: 33°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 19mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 17°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 18mph
Precip: 33% Chance
Humidity: 60%
Wind Chill: 16°
Heat Index: 28°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 17mph
Precip: 36% Chance
Humidity: 63%
Wind Chill: 15°
Heat Index: 27°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2 mi
Wind: NW @ 16mph
Precip: 37% Chance
Humidity: 64%
Wind Chill: 13°
Heat Index: 26°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: NW @ 15mph
Precip: 35% Chance
Humidity: 63%
Wind Chill: 11°
Heat Index: 24°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: NW @ 16mph
Precip: 35% Chance
Humidity: 64%
Wind Chill: 9°
Heat Index: 22°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: NW @ 17mph
Precip: 35% Chance
Humidity: 61%
Wind Chill: 8°
Heat Index: 22°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: NW @ 17mph
Precip: 34% Chance
Humidity: 63%
Wind Chill: 7°
Heat Index: 21°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Find Your Next Vehicle
-
Jan 7
-
Jan 7
-
Jan 7
-
Jan 7
-
Jan 7
-
Jan 7
-
Jan 7
-
Jan 7
-
Jan 7
-
Jan 7
News & More In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.