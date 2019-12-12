PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — A new restaurant is expected to be coming to Pere Marquette Township in 2020.
The Pere Marquette Charter Township Board of Trustees announced Tuesday that a Culver’s restaurant is planned to break ground in on U.S. 10 near the Roadway Inn.
Construction is slated to start in January, and is expected to be finished by Memorial Day.
The planning commission has approved the site plan for the restaurant. The next step will be acquiring a building permit.
For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.