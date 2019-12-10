Candy canes, cookies and Christmas cheer — this year’s Custer Christmas Open House Saturday evening had it all.
More than 50 people of all ages attended the open house, held at the Custer Fire Barn and hosted by the Custer Village Council.
The event’s organizer Jody Baunoch, who is the Village of Custer treasurer, said Custer is a relatively small community, but even so, people are so busy that they don’t often get the chance to see one another. The Custer Christmas Open House is an opportunity for them to all share the joyful spirit of the holidays together.
“This brings everybody together,” Baunoch told the Daily News. “This is a time we can gather and be a Custer family.”
