Out with the old, in with the new.
Demolition began Friday morning on the SS Badger’s ticket office in Ludington, and Lake Michigan Carferry (LMC) plans to construct a replacement building in the same location before its sailing season begins in May.
Pat McCarthy, LMC vice president of shore operations, told the Daily News that the old ticket office had been around “since the railroad days” and was estimated to be at least 80 years old.
He said that one of the major reasons that a new ticket office is needed, is that the old building was at too low of an elevation. The high waters of Lake Michigan this year encroached on the building.
“The high water levels caused the building to flood from underneath,” McCarthy stated in an email. “There was no practical way to address that issue. The grade will be raised for the new building to avoid that problem. ... The current building was not salvageable, and ultimately the office needs to be raised.”
To read the full story, check out the print or E-edition of Saturday's Ludington Daily News.