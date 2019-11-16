SCOTTVILLE — About a dozen members of the Michigan Department of Education (MDE) Innovation Council toured Gateway to Success (G2S) Academy Friday afternoon, speaking with school faculty and students.
The Innovation Council was formed about four and a half years ago as a think-tank and advisory board to help school districts across Michigan implement new ideas and approaches to learning.
“It’s an MDE committee that has representatives from all different districts of the state,” said Jamie Bandstra, G2S superintendent, who is also a member of the Innovation Council. “Sometimes we’ll do site visits in which we’ll go to different schools around the state where they’re doing something innovative and we want to see it.”
