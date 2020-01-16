Back at the request of students, the donkey basketball fundraiser will return to Mason County Eastern Schools this year starting at 6 p.m. Saturday at the high school gymnasium in Custer.
During the event, four teams made up of a coach and eight players will ride — or lead — trained donkeys in a non-traditional game of basketball. The teams and coaches are mostly made up of MCE students and alumni, with some students and parents from outside the school district participating as well.
The event features a bake sale, cake raffle and duck toss to raise funds for a cause determined by the MCE athletic boosters.
This year, the money raised during those events will go to Ryan Crawford, a student who was recently diagnosed with cancer.
