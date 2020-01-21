CUSTER — A full house watched as students, alumni and parents rode donkeys while shooting hoops in a game of basketball on Saturday night in Mason Country Eastern’s high school gymnasium.
Instead of making trick shots, riders tried to stay on without being bucked off or thrown forward by stubborn donkeys.
Wind Larson, a MCE booster, said they were glad the weather didn’t keep people away.
Students came from Ludington, Manistee Catholic, Mason Country Central and Bear Lake as well as Eastern to watch and participate.
For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.