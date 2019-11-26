The downtown Christmas tree in James Street Plaza is ready to glow, since a crew from the Ludington Department of Public Works (DPW) on Monday morning decorated it.
The tree stands close to 30 feet tall, so DPW workers used a bucket truck to hang the approximately 1,000 lights and holiday ornaments on the evergreen boughs.
Although it’s ready to shine, the tree won’t be officially lit for the season until the tree-lighting ceremony, which is the finale of the Aglow on the Avenue holiday parade this Saturday, said Jen Tooman, downtown Ludington marketing and communications director.
“I hope everybody comes downtown and enjoys the holiday cheer,” Tooman said.
The parade starts at Rotary Park around 6 p.m., Saturday, and the route follows Ludington Avenue, finishing at Harrison Street. Immediately after the parade, people are encouraged to assemble at the plaza to watch the tree lighting, Tooman said.
Santa Claus, who has the last float in the parade, will be available for kids to visit at Sandcastles Children’s Museum after the tree lighting, she added.
