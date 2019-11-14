Downtown Ludington will host a new event this holiday season — a Cookie Walk.
The event, which will be from 1 to 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 14, will have participants going to 30 downtown Ludington businesses, collecting a cookie from each location.
“The businesses came up with the idea for this event,” said Jen Tooman, Downtown Ludington communication and marketing manager. “The Chili Walk and Soup-er Bowl Walks are so popular with both businesses and the event participants, so we wanted to add a similar event during the holiday season. It was also their idea to donate the money raised to a local charity.”
Cookie collection boxes cost $15 each. All proceeds from the sale will be donated to the Youth Resource Center at the Ludington Area School District. This school program provides food and hygiene to students in need.
There are only 100 boxes available for this year’s Cookie Walk.
Boxes are for sale on EventBrite now through Dec. 13. If the event is not sold-out online, remaining boxes will be sold at Red Rooster Coffee, 207 S. James St, Ludington, on Dec. 14, starting at 12:45 p.m.
Many businesses will be having holiday sales and activities during the Cookie Walk and throughout the holiday shopping season.
SANTA VISIT
In addition to the Cookie Walk, on Dec. 14, Santa and Mrs. Claus will make an appearance in the James Street Plaza from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Also, the fire pit will be burning at the plaza, and people can borrow skates for free from the Ludington Library to use at the skate rink.
If kids can’t make it to one of his appearances, Santa’s mailbox is located at the plaza during the holiday season. Letters should have return addresses on them, so Santa can write back.
For more information, a list of participating businesses and to buy a Cookie Walk box in advance, visit www.downtownludington.org/cookiewalk.