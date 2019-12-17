Their smiles grew by the second and their eyes widened as 35 area children beamed with pride as they, along with emergency responders, searched up and down the aisles at Meijer selecting Christmas gifts for their families on Monday.
The children participated in the annual Shop with a Hero, which is in its second year. The Shop with a Hero program pairs a child with local safety officials like firefighters and medics to purchase gifts for their families.
