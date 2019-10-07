SHERIDAN TWP. – Mathias Grabowski couldn’t look any more innocent than when he was being fingerprinted on Saturday.
Or adorable. Or inquisitive. Or like a 3 ½ year old, bright-eyed youngster who wasn’t quite sure about getting his fingers rubbed with ink. After all, the Lilliputian lad knew if he was to do that by himself, he’d probably be sentenced to a timeout.
Little Mathias and his mom, Sarah, of rural Ludington, were two of the hundreds of people who attended Saturday’s open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony, held at the Riemer Regional Public Safety Center.
“This is an amazing building,” said Detective George Pratt, 76, who’s worked in law enforcement the past 55 years and who is currently a part-time detective with the Osceola County Sheriff Department. “It’s an exceptional, state-of-the-art, multi-functional training center that’s unbelievable. The scientific and forensic training they have here is really good."
For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.