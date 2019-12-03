Ed Iteen lived a life of service to the community, from the military and community to the township and county, and the longtime former Summit Township Supervisor died Friday. He was 72.
Ed graduated from Ludington High School, and he was a part of the Orioles’ boys basketball team in 1965 that took River Rouge to overtime before losing at Hawley Gymnasium. He went on to Western Michigan University, and eventually served the country in the army.
The U.S. Army veteran served in Vietnam from 1970 to 1971, and he began his service in 1969. Two of his two sons, Gavin and Tyler, both have served in the military.
Iteen was the township supervisor from 1983 through 2008, and he also served his community through the county’s zoning board of appeals.
He was also a longtime member of the Mason County Zoning Board of Appeals, also starting in 1983 and he was the panel’s chairman for more than 20 years.
“Ed was an electrician and he liked to use the skills while out on mission trips,” said Gene Jorissen, a longtime friend. “Ed did lots and lots of mission trips and we went out on several of them together."
For more of this story, purchase an e-edition or pick up a print edition of the Daily News.