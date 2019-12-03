ROTHBURY — Grammy-winning producers, jam-band mainstays, hip-hop icons and more will be featured at the 2020 Electric Forest music festival, coming this summer to Rothbury.
On Tuesday, organizers announced the lineup for the 10th annual festival, which is set for June 25-28 at the Double JJ Resort, 5900 S. Water Road in Rothbury.
“Turning the page to Chapter 10, Electric Forest takes the opportunity to celebrate a decade of music, art and community with over 100 artists ranging from Electric Forest mainstays to those making their first trip to Sherwood Forest,” organizers stated in a press release.
New to the festival in 2020 will be headliner Diplo, Big Boi (formerly of OutKast), the Black Madonna, Boys Noize, Petit Biscuit, Princess Nokia, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, YBN Cordae and more.
In addition, Electric Forest originals the String Cheese Incident — a group that has performed at the event every year — is set to return for the 2020 festival, playing three sets.
Other returning acts include BASSNECTAR, Flume, Major Lazer, Big Gigantic, Louis the Child and the Disco Biscuits, as well as festival favorites 12th Planet, Keller Williams, Lotus and many more.
Special sets and unique collaborations have always been a part of Electric Forest during the past 10 years, and organizers say the 2020 event will be no different. Highlights include Turkuaz with Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew of Talking Heads, who will perform “Remain in Light” in honor of the album’s 40th anniversary.
Tickets for the weekend music and arts festival will go on sale starting at 10 a.m. Friday at www.electricforest.com.
The full lineup is also available on the festival’s website.