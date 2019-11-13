Electric Forest (EF) launched its 2020 Wish Machine Wednesday, officially opening the fan participation initiative for the festival’s 10th installment on June 25-28, 2020.
The program, which was first introduced in 2018, invites fans to commit to spreading positivity throughout the year. In return, EF HQ rewards a lucky handful of people by supporting their wildest Electric Forest dreams coming true.
To date, more than 7,000 wishes have been submitted to The Wish Machine, with a collective 8,500-plus volunteer hours pledged across five continents and all 50 states, and over $300,000 offered to community improvements and charities around the world. In return, EF has granted a variety of wishes to the Forest Family, including one-of-a-kind on-site experiences and performance slots.
Creating opportunities that can make a positive impact in communities around the world would not be complete without considering EF’s immediate Oceana County and Michigan neighbors. New to the Wish Machine for 2020, submissions from residents in towns and counties near the festival can be marked using the “I’m a Local” option during the Wish Machine submission process.
This new feature was inspired by Shelby resident Danielle Siegel, who submitted her wish in 2019. Danielle organized a group of locals to volunteer their time to help revitalize a much-trafficked but rundown alleyway that connects downtown Shelby to the multi-use William Field Memorial Hart-Montague Trail. In exchange, EF offered wristbands to the sold-out festival to each of the volunteers, many of whom had always wanted to go to EF but hadn’t had the opportunity.
Giving back has always been an important part of Electric Forest and its community. Electric Forest’s Roy Price Memorial Food Drive, hosted each year in partnership with nonprofit organization Conscious Alliance, donates food to local Oceana County communities in need. To date, EF has distributed more than 272,593 meals locally, with an astounding 26,893 meals collected during the 2019 festival.
Electric Forest’s Music In Schools program supports music education in Michigan public schools and other organizations that service youths. Started in 2012, EF’s Music in Schools program has donated a total of $111,000 to date. Recipients thus far include Shelby High School, the David Markiewicz Memorial Foundation Endowment Fund, Montague High School, White Hall High School, White Lake Music Society Junior Strings Program, and more.
Additional local and Michigan-based organizations benefitted by Electric Forest’s 2019 philanthropic activities include Oceana Conservation District, Alzheimer’s Disease Research at University of Michigan, and others. Electric Forest is proud to now partner with Community Foundation for Oceana County as advisor for the Electric Forest Charitable Fund.
To submit a wish to the 2020 Wish Machine, visit www.electricforestfestival.com and the festival’s official Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube pages.