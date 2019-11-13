Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES. * WHERE...MASON, OCEANA AND MUSKEGON COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL 10 AM EST THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS OVERNIGHT. SLICK ROADS WILL LIKELY PERSIST FOR THE THURSDAY MORNING COMMUTE AS THE SNOW ENDS WITH COLD TEMPERATURES. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...LIGHT SNOW WILL CONTINUE INTO EARLY THURSDAY MORNING. THE HEAVIEST AMOUNTS WILL BE ALONG THE LAKESHORE NORTH OF MUSKEGON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. &&