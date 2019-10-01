Community and civic leaders, business owners, nonprofit organizations and stakeholders will participate in the Connecting Entrepreneurial Communities (CEC) conference today and Wednesday at locations throughout the downtown Ludington area.
The CEC conference is hosted by Michigan State University Extension in cooperation with the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, and organizers say it’s an opportunity to network and share ideas about community revitalization and entrepreneurship, and to inspire locals to utilize those concepts to improve their own communities.
Breakout sessions covering a variety of topics will be held at 23 different Ludington locations starting at noon today and continuing through noon Wednesday.
“(In the) Connecting Entrepreneurial Communities program … we work with communities all over the state to help them understand resources and tools that they can use to help entrepreneurs in their town,” said Andy Hayes, an economic development educator with MSU Extension. “We know that if Michigan really wants to continue its recovery, it really starts with entrepreneurs who want to invest in the local community.
“When they do that, not only are they creating jobs, but they’re making those communities better, because their kids are going to those schools and they’re involved in that community. So entrepreneurship is a way to grow.”
Read the full story in Tuesday's Ludington Daily News print or e-Edition.