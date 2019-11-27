It has been more than two years since Eric Lund underwent his double-arm transplant surgery at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.
Lund lost his arms in Afghanistan in May 2012, when the vehicle he and his fellow U.S. Army National Guard 126th Cavalry Charlie Troop soldiers were traveling in struck a roadside bomb. The vehicle overturned and landed on top of Lund, and a firefight followed. His arms had to be amputated above the elbow while he was in Germany healing from his wounds.
Not a day goes by that Lund said he doesn’t think about the donor and their family.
“I do not know the name of the person,” Lund said.
But, he said if he could talk with the donor’s family today, he would thank them for giving him a second chance.
Lund said he received a Christmas card from a friend of the donor’s family, but they did not disclose any information about the donor.
“I will make the most of this gift,” he said.
Since the surgery, Lund has been through a rigorous treatment of physical therapy. Sessions are five days a week for several hours a day, with the goal of one day being able to pick up his tools again and work with his hands.
“I liked to work with my hands before, and I would like to do that again,” he said. “I used to work on my own car, and I built houses for a while.”
Lund said it has been difficult paying people to do stuff around his house that he knows how to do.
Today, Lund finds himself traveling back and fourth between his home in Ludington and Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. He spends three weeks in physical therapy for his hands at Walter Reed and one week in rehabilitation, seeing a hand specialist at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.
