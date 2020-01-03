Visitors to Ludington’s Maritime Heritage Park and the Loomis Street Boat Launch will soon begin to see stabilization efforts to prevent the future shoreline erosion that has damaged an approximately 20-foot section of sidewalk and caused massive erosion damage.
Hardman Construction will install sheet piling along the shoreline. People should start seeing heavy equipment and materials, including steel sheets, arrive at the boat launch next week, according to Mitch Foster, Ludington city manager.
“A section at the Loomis Street boat launch, near the southwest corner, will be closed off to store the equipment and material as it is being worked on,” he said.
