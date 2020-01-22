The Rasmussen family lives in Toa Alta, on the north side Puerto Rico, where they hadn’t felt a majority of the earthquakes rolling through the island. But, in the first few days of January, Jessica Rasmussen said they could feel shaking throughout the night.
“It felt like someone picked up the bed and slammed it back down,” she said.
The power went out for a full day, they lost water and some of the street lights stopped shining.
The “big one,” Jessica said, is what prompted her to leave.
“We were sitting on the beach and the whole beach started to sway,” Jessica said. “It was the most bizarre feeling I have ever experienced.”
Over the past several weeks, there have been hundreds of small earthquakes, according to U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). Since the magnitude 4.7 seismic shock that went though the island late in the day on Dec. 28, “over 500 magnitude 2 plus earthquakes have occurred,” according to another USGS report.
