Amid the cobwebs, skeletons and spider decor, drums beat and guitar strings screamed in the performance hall of the Ludington Area Center for the Arts (LACA) Saturday for Ludrock’s seventh annual Night of Fright concert.
For an admission cost of $5, the event Saturday night featured about four hours of classic rock, punk, metal and more.
The line up included local and regional bands Bog Wizard, The Stinks, Rocket Queen and Skyking, as well as an opening tribute to the music of Sonny and Cher by Kali Findley and Sean Gilbert. All of the music was broadcast live over the radio on 94 K-ROCK, emceed by the Boatman.
Ludrock President Ed Santarelli said this year’s Night of Fright was a great event, but attendance could have been better.
“I want to thank everyone who came out. Unless there’s an audience, it’s not possible. That support keeps events like these alive. If people don’t come, it won’t exist,” Santarelli said.
