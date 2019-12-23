CUSTER TWP. — The grown son who owned the house trailer had reportedly left for work, and his mother, who lived at the house nearby, was the only one home when the fire started at the trailer, according to Scottville Fire Chief Dale Larr.
“What we were told is ... (the mother) heard an explosion, and she got up to see what was going on,” Larr told the Daily News. “She could see the whole thing was on fire. Then there was another explosion, and she was actually knocked down by the second one.”
Fire destroyed the small house trailer and two cars parked nearby late Sunday night at 428 E. Wilson Road in Custer Township.
The Scottville and Custer fire departments were both dispatched to the fire at about 10:15 p.m. Sunday. The Riverton Fire Department also assisted at the scene, providing more water and manpower. Later, the Branch Fire Department brought the air trailer that’s shared by the Mason County Rural Fire Authority. Other agencies that assisted at the scene included the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, Life EMS and Great Lakes Energy.
“We had plenty of personnel, so that worked out good,” Larr said. “We appreciate all the help from all of the guys.”
By the time the first fire trucks arrived, the approximately 14-foot by 40-foot house trailer and two mid-sized cars next to the residence were “fully engulfed” in flames, according to Larr.
The wind carried the flames to the cars, he said. Two big pine trees near the trailer were on fire as well, and sparks from the burning tree limbs were blown toward a barn about 40 yards away, Larr said.
“We could see there was a little bit of fire in the top of the barn. We got that out fast,” he said. “But there was no saving the trailer.”
The trailer was unoccupied. No people were injured in the fire, but two pet cats were said to have died, Larr said.
To read the full story, check out the print or E-edition of Tuesday's Ludington Daily News.