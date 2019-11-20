City of Ludington looks at options to fix problem at Rath and Melendy
The permanent solution for the flooding issue at the intersection of Rath Avenue and Melendy Street in Ludington could cost $1 million or more, which might be more than the city is willing to pay for the fix, said City Manager Mitch Foster.
“My job is to not necessarily look at strictly the storm sewer system or the wastewater system or three homeowners,” Foster told the Daily News. “I have to try to figure out what’s best for the entire community, and the investment of $1 million into that one intersection is very difficult for me to try to comprehend.”
Foster recently met with an engineer from the firm Fishbeck Thompson Carr and Huber to discuss the flooding and was informed of the new proposed fix and updated cost estimate. Foster presented the information during the Ludington Public Safety and Public Utilities Committee meeting on Nov. 12.
Foster said the committee is hesitant about the notion of the city spending $1 million or more to remedy a problem that might go away naturally in a couple of years.
“There’s definitely some frustration. There’s this understanding that lake levels could theoretically go down at any point in time. Obviously, they’re projected to go up a little bit next year, but that could change quite quickly right afterwards,” Foster said.
“Not only that, but there’s some concerns about the size of the investment, the impact of that investment versus how that million ... could be invested elsewhere,” Foster said.
The proposed $1-million flooding fix would include constructing a lift station for pumping storm sewer water near the intersection.
