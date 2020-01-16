Today

Becoming partly cloudy later with any flurries or snow showers ending by midnight. Low 17F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%.

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy later with any flurries or snow showers ending by midnight. Low 17F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 28F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.