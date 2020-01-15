The Lakeshore Food Club is gearing up to host the first of what it hopes will be many events to raise awareness about the importance of food access, and the event is shaping up to be a community-wide collaboration between area partners.
The Empty Bowls event will combine food, live music, a friendly competition between area restaurants and more.
The event will offer locals a chance to help raise funds for the Lakeshore Food Club, which provides affordable fresh-food items to people in need, according to Kate Lietz, program coordinator for the food club.
The event is set to take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Lietz told the Daily News that in organizing the event, the food club took a cue from other nationwide food access awareness campaigns.
“Empty Bowls is not an original concept for the Lakeshore Food Club,” Lietz said. “It’s kind of a (name for a series) of events that take place all over the country, and the idea is an empty bowl is a symbolic thing that represents the struggle for people to access food.”
She added, “There will be several different soups donated by local restaurants, and we’ll have a friendly little competition for best soup.”
While the event is still a ways off, Lietz said it’s important to buy tickets in advance, noting that local venues like LACA rely on early ticket sales figures to determine programming.
Lietz also stated that seating will be limited to about 100 people.
“All of our ticket-holders will receive a hand-crafted ceramic bowl,” Lietz said, “ a reminder of the food insecurity that so many Mason County residents face.”
According to Lietz, Starving Artist Brewing Co. will offer a specialty brew for the Empty Bowls event.
