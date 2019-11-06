People can now borrow ice skates at the Ludington Library to use at the skating rink at James Street Plaza in downtown Ludington.
The new skates program is sponsored by Engine Creative LLC, the Pennies from Heaven Foundation, Mason County District Library and Metalworks.
Engine Creative LLC and Pennies from Heaven joined forces to purchase 100 pairs of new skates for the program.
“Skating was a big part of my childhood, and I fondly remember spending quality time with my family on the ice as a kid,” stated Chris VanWyck, owner of Engine Creative LLC, in a press release. “I’m proud to play a part in bringing this fun activity to our entire community.”
The skate sizes range from adult’s large to child’s small, he told the Daily News.
The Ludington Library houses and manages the new skate rental program. All that is required to borrow skates is a valid Mason County District Library card, which will allow people to check out skates just like checking out books.
