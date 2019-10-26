SCOTTVILLE — For John Chalko, Mason County Central High School student success specialist, hunting and fishing is a passion. It is a family tradition he grew up learning and participating in at an early age, and that love for the outdoors continues today.
Chalko has formed a bond with current MCC junior, Gabe Sessions, who also has a passion for the outdoors, especially hunting.
John meet Gabe two years ago, during Gabe’s freshman year at MCC. Gabe has Duchenne muscular dystrophy, which is a genetic disorder that is characterized by progressive muscle degeneration.
“He would have an aid with him full time,” John said. “That year, it was Logan Merrick, and I took the role of helping out during the day.”
John said Gabe is pretty shy, but knowing Logan, a former student at MCC, helped with the transition of getting to know Gabe.
“After the first year, I was pretty sure he felt comfortable with me,” John said. “I found out from his parents that he had done some hunts before, and that sparked my interest because I am big into hunting and fishing. That was kind of my conversation piece early on, talking about hunting and asking questions about the hunts Gabe had been on.”
The friendship between the two began to blossom from that point on, according to John.
John, who lives in Fountain, purchased 38 acres of land behind his house last fall and leases another 40 acres next to that. John started to think of ways that he could put a hunt together for Gabe.
