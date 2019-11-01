Members of the Custer community are hosting an event to boost efforts to fund the construction of a sculpture honoring Johnny’s Bandstand.
The fundraiser will take place on Saturday, Nov. 9 at Johnny’s Roadhouse, 2278 E, U.S. 10 in Custer. It will begin at 6 p.m., and will feature live music, a 50/50 raffle, a silent auction, food and drinks, an 8-ball tournament and — if weather allows — a cornhole tournament. All proceeds from the event will help fund the construction of a sculpture that will celebrate the famed bandstand during its 1940s heyday.
The event is a continuation of fundraising that began in September 2018 to bring Custer into the Mason County Historic Sculpture Trail and the Mason & Lake County Music Heritage Trail with a planned bronze sculpture that will depict three musicians and a singer performing with a 1940s microphone. It’s also set to feature a steel base with a bas relief of people dancing to the music.
Lolly Griswold, co-chair of the Custer Sculpture Committee and Custer Township clerk, told the Daily News that about half of the expected $63,000 cost of the project has been raised during the past year.
She said donations have leveled off somewhat, and added that the goal of the Nov. 9 event is to re-energize fundraising efforts.
“We’re about halfway (to the goal), and we’ve raised just over $30,000,” Griswold said. “It’s been a slow process, but I’m hearing that that’s not unusual (for other communities that have erected sculptures). So we’re still working on it. It’s coming along, it’s just slow.”
