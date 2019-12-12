SCOTTVILLE — Students at Gateway to Success Academy shared some of the skills they’ve learned in the classroom with members of the community Wednesday during the school’s Holiday Market and Exhibition Day event.
Hundreds of people flocked to the 526 N. Scottville Road campus to peruse the students’ projects and to hear about what the kids have learned.
In addition to being a showcase for various projects G2S students have worked on this year, the event also functioned as a fundraiser. Kids sold crafts including holiday ornaments, metalworks, candles and other assorted crafts to raise money to fund a future school-wide field trip, according to Erica Karmeisool, G2S makerspace coordinator.
Karmeisool said the market day was a success on both fronts, noting that students brought in more than $1,500 as of Wednesday afternoon, with more yet to be counted.
