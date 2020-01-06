Bob Gancarz lead of life of service and he served his county by volunteering for military service following his high school graduation.
He served his community as a teacher, locally at O.J DeJonge Middle School for 33 years.
He served his family by being a devoted husband, to Deanne, and father to his daughters.
He’s being remembered for that service, and then some, following his death last Friday. He was 83.
In retirement, Gancarz was an active member of several veterans organization and always tried to recognize military veterans for their service to the community.
“Bob was the driving force behind the Veterans Mall and the bust of our Medal of Honor recipient,” Rick Plummer said. “Bob was also responsible for the placement of the D-Day Normandy soil that was placed at the memorial.”
Plummer said his tireless efforts to honor veterans will remain a lasting memorial to his steadfast love of country and those who have served and sacrificed for it.
For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.