Students at Gateway to Success Academy on Wednesday will have a chance to showcase and sell some of their projects to raise money for future school activities during a holiday craft and exhibition market.
The market will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Gateway to Success building, 526 N. Scottville Road.
Erica Karmeisool, makerspace coordinator at the school, told the Daily News that the holiday market will feature hand-crafted items made by students during various classes throughout the year.
The money raised during the holiday market will go toward a student field trip in the spring. No destination has been set at this time, and Karmeisool said it will depend in part on how successful the market is.
“The funds are going to be used for an all-school field trip that we hope to take in the spring,” Karmeisool said. “The students will be responsible for choosing what kind of experience they want to have.”
