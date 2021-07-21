The General Assembly Big Band has been an area institution for decades, and in February 2020, it took an important step toward broadening its reach by becoming a registered 501c3 nonprofit.
The move is a boon for the group for several reasons. One benefit is that it establishes an official ownership for the organization, which until recently has been operating as more of a community brotherhood without a formal leadership structure.
“For one thing, the band has never had legal ownership. It was just a community,” said Richard Granger, band president. “This band has been around for 50 years or more … and it’s always been a bunch of guys getting together because they love to play.”
The band has some significant assets, too — instruments, a trailer to transport them and more — which makes the ownership important.
“Our music library is around 400 tunes, and nobody really owned that. … We’ve accumulated a lot of music, music stands, inventory,” Granger said. “And we try to pay our players. So a couple years ago we thought maybe we should make this thing a 501c3.”
With the nonprofit status, there also comes an official board of directors, which consists of Granger, Jim Frost as treasurer, Ron Merrick as secretary and Pat Parrish as music director.
Frost said the nonprofit status also allows entities to sponsor the group’s free concerts this summer.
Granger added that “being a nonprofit gives us a bit more legitimacy.”
In addition to registering as a nonprofit organization, the group also excited about getting back to playing live music.
Part of its mission is to preserve live performances of big-band swing and jazz in the area, and the band had hoped to do a free concert series last summer. Those hopes were dashed by the coronavirus pandemic.
Now, the General Assembly Big Band is back at it, and it kicked off its 2021 series on July 12.
More concerts are planned for the remainder of the summer.
At 7 p.m. on Monday, July 26, the band will perform a free public concert at the Pentwater Village Green.
They’ll be at Shelby State Bank on Aug. 9 for an open-up-the-community concert, they’ll hit Ludington on Aug. 23 for a performance at the band shell in Rotary Park and they’ll also be performing on Sept. 7 to close out Baldwin’s summer concert series with a show behind Jones Ice Cream.
The Ludington concert is sponsored by House of Flavors. Shelby State Bank and Gail’s Insurance Agency are also sponsoring the band this summer.
The General Assembly Big Band has been operating in the region for over a half-century, forming in the 1960s.
“It originated in the Ludington area by a guy named Barney Barnett. He was a Ludington teacher and a trumpet player,” Granger said.
Prior to the formation of the current board of directors, the band was led by Tom Sheppardson, a trombone player and former Mason County Central Schools teacher, who passed away in December 2020.
“Tom led the band for many years before his death,” Granger said.
The band has been operating with a roster of 16-17 members for generations, specializing in “’40s, ’50s and ’60s swing and big-band jazz,” according to Granger.
“That’s the music we play today, although we do play a lot of new stuff with a big-band twist,” he said.
The lineup includes members from throughout West Michigan, and Granger noted that it’s “an interesting group.”
All of the General Assembly Big Band’s upcoming concerts are free to the public, but the band welcomes contributions.
“Donations are accepted because it does cost money to keep this thing going,” Granger said.
For more information, visit the band’s website at www.thegeneralassembly.com.