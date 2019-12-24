Noah Genson is the newest staff writer for the Ludington Daily News, and he’s a returning, familiar face for the area, having grown up in Scottville.
Genson graduated on Dec. 7 from Grand Valley State University with a bachelor’s degree in multimedia journalism. Genson did a little freelance writing for the Daily News this past summer. Now he’s glad to be a full-time reporter for the Daily News, and he’s excited to write about news and local sports.
“It’s going to be fun. It’ll be different. I’ve been (covering sports) in the Muskegon area,” Genson said, adding that he’s looking forward to writing about local sports in Mason County because of his familiarity from growing up in the area.
“Growing up around here ... just knowing the community, I think it’s really nice, and then to come back and be able to cover the community is really cool,” Genson said. “Writing for a publication (the Daily News) that I read my entire life, it’s cool to be able to do that.”
