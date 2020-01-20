An artistic fundraising project titled "Grab & Go” is being announced by the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Area artists are encouraged to purchase an 8-inch by 8-inch back-wrapped canvas from the arts center for $5 each (limit of five per artist). Artists are then encouraged to create art in any desired medium on those canvases over the next few months.
The completed canvases should be returned to LACA by April 25, and will be displayed on a wall in time for a “Grab & Go” public reception Friday, May 1, 2020. The displayed canvases will be sold at a fixed price of $35 from 5 to 8 p.m. that day and the purchasers may take immediate possession of their selections upon payment.
The canvases may be purchased from the arts center during regular business hours, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday.