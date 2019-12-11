It’s a rare achievement to have volunteers reach the milestone of serving 50-plus years, and Mason County 4-H recently recognized two such leaders.
Locals John Cregg and Lucy Ann Knizacky were both presented the Ruby Clover Award, recognizing their 50-plus years of volunteering in 4-H, during the Mason County 4-H leader recognition dinner Saturday evening at Pizza Hut in Ludington.
Aaron Myers, the Mason County 4-H program coordinator, said that few of 4-H’s Ruby Clover Awards are handed out in any of Michigan’s counties because the time commitment is so extraordinary. He said it’s truly special to have Cregg’s and Knizacky’s five decades of service to the organization.
“They’ve been volunteering longer than I’ve been alive,” Myers remarked.
