Habitat for Humanity of Mason County held a blessing ceremony on Friday morning to welcome a family to a newly built Habitat home at 313 E. Foster St. in Ludington’s Fourth Ward.
It’s a tradition for Habitat homes to receive a blessing when construction is complete and the family is ready to move in.
On Friday, homeowner Jennifer Fitch greeted several members of the Habitat for Humanity board, along with the Rev. Fr. Sam Morrison of St. James Episcopal Church in Pentwater, who delivered the blessing for the new home.
Steve Winczewski, president of that Habitat board of directors thanked the employees, volunteers and community partners who have worked with the organization to make the construction of the home possible.
“It’s a great occasion to be here, and it’s the culmination of what we do in this organization,” Winczewski said. “This is really a huge event for us, and we’ve worked for a long time to get this done…”
“What we do impacts a family, impacts a neighborhood and, ultimately, impacts the whole community.”
